Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa prediction - Who will win today's match?

An interesting clash is on the cards in the ISL as Kerala Blasters FC are set to face FC Goa on Saturday. The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC come into the clash on the back of a three-game unbeaten streak run. The Tuskers have clinched impressive victories over Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC in their recent encounters.

Head coach Kibu Vicuna has handed opportunities to several youngsters such as Denechandra Meitei, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh and Lalthathanga Khawlhring. The young Indian players have made good use of the chances and managed to make an impact the ongoing edition of the ISL.

However, overseas players like Vicente Gomez, Juande Lopez, Facundo Pereyra and Jordan Murray are crucial for Kerala Blasters' chances for the remainder of the season.

They're coming thick and fast now! 👀



FC Goa are next on the agenda! 👊🏽#KBFCFCG #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/1i8MI4T4uY — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 21, 2021

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa are currently third in the ISL table with 19 points from 12 games. The Gaurs are currently in the midst of a five-game unbeaten run in the league.

Head coach Juan Ferrando has stuck to his possession-based style, coupled with an attacking brand of football. FC Goa rely heavily on Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza for goals, with the former currently leading the goalscoring charts.

Advertisement

FC Goa's midfielders have been a key reason behind their early success, with the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia and Alberto Noguera being in top form.

Initiation done ✔️

Hitting the ground running as a Gaur! 💪



Who's excited to see @dhee_singh01 in action?#RiseAgain #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/nifYTwbjGQ — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 20, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Preview

Kerala Blasters FC will be looking to push for a higher spot in the ISL standings (Courtesy - ISL)

The two teams have thus played 13 times against each other in the ISL. FC Goa have a far better head-to-head record, with nine wins over the Kerala Blasters. The Tuskers have managed to beat the Gaurs three times, while one encounter ended in a draw.

Advertisement

Kibu Vicuna's team have been in good form going forward in recent matches, with Jordan Murray and Rahul KP scoring some crucial goals. Australian forward Murray has taken the mantle of the leading the line for the Blasters upfront. On the other hand, FC Goa have a plethora of stars such as Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza in their midfield.

Considering their recent form, FC Goa are slight favourites to win Saturday's fixture. However, Kerala Blasters FC can't be counted out to cause an upset.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1 - 2 FC Goa