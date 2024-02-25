Battered in three consecutive fixtures, plagued by injuries, Kerala Blasters have been licking their wounds since the restart of the ISL 2023-24 season. The road ahead isn't about to get any smoother as they will lock horns against title contenders FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

The Gaurs were once soaring high in the league, however, suffered two back-to-back defeats against against Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC. But the fixture against Kerala could be the perfect launchpad for Manolo Marquez's side. The Blasters have been left handicapped by injuries to their star players, but are still in a healthy position with 26 points from 15 matches. While Adrian Luna and Kwame Peprah have been ruled out for the season, Sachin Suresh will be out for a significant duration with a dislocated shoulder.

Meanwhile, Goa have 28 points from 14 outings and victory would take them to level on points with the Islanders. However, what should worry the Gaurs instead is that they haven’t scored in each of their last two games.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Match details for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Probable lineups

KBFC: Karanjit Singh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Marko Leskovic, Naocha Singh; Daisuke Sakai, Danish Farooq, Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Aimen; Emmanuel Justine, Fedor Cernych.

FCG: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Carl McHugh, Jay Gupta; Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes; Mohammad Yasir, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui; Carlos Martinez.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL clash between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Sunday, February 25 at 7:30 PM.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

There's very little separating FC Goa and Kerala Blasters both in the form charts and the points table.

Since the restart, both outfits have looked vulnerable but the Ivan Vukomanovic-led outfit might be more likely to come out second best on Sunday. Their ever-extending injury list has hampered their season and given the Gaurs' quality you would expect them to come away with a victory.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1-3 FC Goa