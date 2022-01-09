Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Hyderabad FC in match number 55 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The fixture will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

After a shaky start to the season, Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters are slowly finding their stride in the tournament. They have 14 points so far and are ranked fifth in the ISL points standings.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, has been one of the finest ISL teams thus far. With their explosive dynamic football, the Nizams have defeated all but one team. They are second from the top of the league rankings with 16 points after nine games.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC have battled four times in the ISL tournament, with each team winning twice. They last met in February 2021, where the Nizams outclashed Kerala Blasters 4-0

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 2

Hyderabad FC wins: 2

KBFC's Sahal Abdul Samad impresses once again in ISL. (Pic Credits: ISL Media)

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (7), Gary Hooper (5)

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (10), Fran Sandaza (4), Halicharan Narzary (4), Joel Chianese (3)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (3 clean sheets in 20 matches)

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (six clean sheets in 14 matches), Sankar Roy (one clean sheet in one match)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC) - 26, Sankar Roy (Hyderabad FC) - 3, Albino Gomes (Kerala Blasters FC) - 58

Most passes: Vicente Gomez (Kerala Blasters FC) - 934, Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 827

Most interceptions: Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters) - 26, Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 55

Also Read Article Continues below

Most tackles: Rahul KP (Kerala Blasters FC) - 86, Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC) - 80.

Edited by Diptanil Roy