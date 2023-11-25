Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Seeking to end a six-game winless streak, Hyderabad FC head south to Kochi for a clash against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, November 25.

While Hyderabad have faced challenges this season, Kerala Blasters are performing exceptionally well, and currently occupy the second spot in the table, with only goal difference separating them from the leaders, FC Goa.

The Blasters boast an impressive home record as well, offering an additional advantage against a struggling Hyderabad FC.

However, Ivan Vukomanovic’s side have not been at their fluid best and there are specific areas that require improvement. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence in his team and emphasized the need for determination, especially when playing in Kerala, as it aligns with the identity of the club.

"We always have an obligation to show a little bit more than our opponents, whether we are playing home or away. Especially when we play at home, we have to show something else, that we are fighting for the logo, and we are fighting for the club, because that’s a part of the identity of Kerala."

Meanwhile, their opponents Hyderabad FC are at the foot of the table with just three points to their name. Despite playing attractive football, they have faced challenges in converting promising performances into victories.

Nevertheless, head coach Thangboi Singto believes that the two-week international break has revitalized his team both physically and mentally.

The break has been good in terms of getting fresher both physically and mentally. If you see the scores, we haven’t lost badly," Singto said. "There were some games where we could have gotten maximum points. Going to Kerala is always special. We know that Kerala is a place where football is on fire for everyone involved."

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head record

The clash between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC have been tightly contested in the past. Hyderabad FC hold a slight advantage over their counterparts, having secured victory in five games compared to the Blasters’ four. The teams have never played out a draw in their past clashes.

KBFC wins: 4

HFC wins: 5

Draws: 0

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Top goalscorers this season

Kerala Blasters FC: Adrian Luna (3)

Hyderabad FC: Hitesh Shamra, Jonathan Moya, Mohammad Yasir (1)

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Sachin Suresh (16 – KBFC), Gurmeet Singh (9 – HFC).

Most shots per 90: Jonathan Moya (2.8 – HFC), Danish Farooq (1.9 – KBFC).

Most chances created: Adrian Luna (17 – KBFC), Petteri Pennanen (10 – HFC).

Most clearances: Nim Dorjee (22 – HFC), Prabir Das (12 – KBFC).