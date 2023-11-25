Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: KBFC vs HFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - November 25, 2023

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) face off against Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the second fixture of Matchweek 7 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Saturday, November 25, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. It's the second kick-off on a doubleheader Saturday, with Chennaiyin and East Bengal meeting in the 5:30 pm IST game.

The two teams are on opposite ends of the points table, with the Blasters up in second place, with four wins in six matches. The Nizams, on the other hand, are winless in six matches, with only three points to their name. They had a great opportunity to secure their first win away against Punjab FC, but ended up getting a point from that one, courtesy a late leveller from Jonathan Moya.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sajad Hussain, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo.

Forwards: Felipe Amorim, Jonathan Moya, Makan Chote, Aaren D'Silva.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Sachin Suresh (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Naocha Singh, Pritam Kotal, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Ishan Pandita, Kwame Peprah, and Adrian Luna.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Mark Zothanpuia, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Petteri Pennanen, Felipe Amorim, Joe Knowles, and Jonathan Moya/Aaren D'Silva.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Match details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: November 25, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

Kerala Blasters will walk into this game as the favorites, given their impressive form and home advantage, although Dimitris Diamantakos' absence could affect them a bit. However, it will take a collective effort, something we haven't really seen so far from Hyderabad FC, to take something away from Kochi.

Pritam Kotal, Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq, Joe Knowles, Daisuke Sakai, and Felipe Amorim are the players who can be considered must-haves, with Adrian Luna the outright best captaincy option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Suresh, Ruivah Hormipam, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Danish Farooq, Joao Victor, Adrian Luna, Joe Knowles, Daisuke Sakai, Felipe Amorim, and Kwame Peprah.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Joao Victor.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh, Sandeep Singh, Naocha Huidrom-Singh, Danish Farooq, Joao Victor, Adrian Luna, Daisuke Sakai, Petteri Pennanen, and Felipe Amorim.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Danish Farooq.