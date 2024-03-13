Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: KBFC vs MBSG Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - March 13, 2024

In what promises to be an electrifying encounter, Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will lock horns with Mohun Bagan SG (MBSG) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on March 13.

The anticipation is high as the Mariners, riding on the momentum of a thrilling victory over their rivals East Bengal, currently find themselves atop the ISL table. Under the astute leadership of Habas, Mohun Bagan SG remain unbeaten and aim to maintain their dominant form, boasting the most balanced team in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blasters are determined to solidify their position in the ISL playoffs and showcase their caliber by outperforming the league leaders before the March international break. Despite a strong start to the season, Kerala Blasters FC have encountered difficulties in recent matches, with a notable decline in performance during the latter half of the season.

As both teams gear up for this crucial clash, the stakes are high for Kerala Blasters FC to regain their form and make a statement against the league leaders. Fans can expect an intense battle on the field as the Tuskers seek redemption and the Mariners aim to maintain their position at the summit of the ISL standings.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24

Date: March 13, 2024 at 8 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Dippendu Biswas, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Probable 11

Kerala Blasters FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Hormipan Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Daisuke Sakai, Fedor Cernych, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Subashish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Armando Sadiku

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestion

#Fantasy Suggestion 1: Karanjit Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Hormipan Ruivah, Subashish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Dimitri Petratos (Captain), Rahul KP, Armando Sadiku

#Fantasy Suggestion 2: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Vibin Mohanan, Daisuke Sakai, Manvir Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos (Captain)