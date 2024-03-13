Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

In their bid to be level on points with Mumbai City FC at the summit, Mohun Bagan SG are set to travel to Kochi to face Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday, March 13.

While the Mariners have picked up form at the right moment, the Blasters have struggled since the turn of the year, suffering four defeats in their last five games.

Things have certainly not been going Ivan Vukomanovic’s way, and with several injury concerns in the squad, finishing in the top six could be seen as the primary goal. Nevertheless, Kerala Blasters FC could well influence the title race, as they are currently just seven points behind Mohun Bagan.

A win on Wednesday could certainly confirm their place in the top six for the third season running. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Vukomanovic stated that the Blasters are recharged for the clash after a much-needed two-week break.

"It is never boring with us whenever it comes to big games. We always try to create roller-coaster and interesting moments during such games and I expect the same from the fixture tomorrow. Both teams are motivated, want to win the game and fight for the top spot in the table," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan appeared down and out at the halfway stage, but they have clawed their way back to the top after the appointment of Antonio Habas.

Five wins in their last seven games, including a stunning 3-1 victory over arch-rivals East Bengal FC last time out, mean that they are currently the favorites to win the Shield. With the finishing line inches away, Habas believes that the Mariners will take each game at a time and that his team should embrace the atmosphere in Kerala.

We have to use this atmosphere for our motivation, not only for the motivation of Kerala Blasters FC," Habas said during the pre-match press conference. "The table position is no pressure for us. We don’t have many objectives or targets in a long time. The target for us has to be the next match, the next match in Kerala. No more."

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Wednesday, March 13, from 7.30 pm.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters: Karanjit Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Hormipan Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Daisuke Sakai, Fedor Cernych, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Subashish Bose, Manvir Singhm Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction

Mohun Bagan will start as the favorites, as they are unbeaten in their last seven ISL games. Their attack looks formidable, with Dimitri Petratos hitting form at the right moment, while their defense, bolstered by the return of Anwar Ali, has kept four clean sheets in the last seven games.

Nonetheless, the Blasters, as they have always done, will rely on home support and aim to start on the front foot to pin back the Mariners. It is expected to be a high-intensity clash, but Bagan’s quality in attack could ultimately prove to be the difference.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-4 Mohun Bagan SG