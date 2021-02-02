Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Goa Medical College in Bambolim. Both the teams come into this game on the back of defeats.

Mumbai City FC sit on top of the ISL standings but have a slim lead over the second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. They were outclassed tactically in their previous game by NorthEast United FC. The Islanders will need all three points against Kerala Blasters FC to keep their AFC Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Kerala Blasters lost 2-3 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous ISL fixture, despite going 2-0 ahead in the game. The Blasters are on an improving curve but lack conviction and quality to challenge for the top-four. Three points from this clash will push them to the 6th place in the standings.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

The two teams have played each other thirteen times. Mumbai City FC lead in the head-to-head race with 5 wins, while the Blasters have won on two occasions. The remaining six matches ended in draws.

Mumbai City FC cruised to a 2-0 win when they squared off in the first leg of ISL 2020-21.

Getting ready for the big test tomorrow! 🏋️‍♂️#KBFCMCFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/0CSwtYSSrX — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 2, 2021

Top 3 scorers from the current season

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (6), Rahul KP (3), Gary Hooper (3)

Mumbai City FC: Adam Le Fondre (7), Bartholomew Ogbeche (5), Hernan Santana (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (3)

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (8)

Hugo Boumous has the highest number of assists (6) for Mumbai City FC. (Image: ISL)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Albino Gomes (48 - KBFC), Amrinder Singh (34 - MCFC)

Most Passes - Vicente Gomez (696 - KBFC), Ahmed Jahouh (881 - MCFC)

Most Interceptions - Jessel Carneiro (20 - KBFC), Rowllin Borges (46 - MCFC)

Most Tackles - Vicente Gomez (63 - KBFC), Ahmed Jahouh (114 - MCFC)

Most Touches - Vicente Gomez (847 - KBFC), Ahmed Jahouh (1095 - MCFC)

Most Assists - Facundo Pereyra (3 - KBFC), Hugo Boumous (6 - MCFC)

Most Shots - Jordan Murray (35 - KBFC), Bartholomew Ogbeche (30 - MCFC)