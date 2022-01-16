Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters FC will take on defending champions Mumbai City FC in match No 62 of the ISL 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Margao on Sunday.

The Blasters have been nothing short of impressive this season, going 10 matches unbeaten and sitting atop the league standings with 20 points from 11 outings featuring five wins.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side have undoubtedly been the best outfit so far this season with their attacking style of football.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, have struggled to find their rhythm. Following a strong start, they are now on a five-match winless streak after the Blasters ended their four-match winning streak with a 3-0 win in their first meeting of the season.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 15 times in the ISL. Kerala Blasters have won thrice, Mumbai City six times while six other meetings ended in draws.

Total number of meetings: 15

Kerala Blasters wins: 3

Mumbai City wins: 6

Draws: 6

Top scorers in the current season

Kerala Blasters FC: Sahal Samad (4 goals in 10 matches), Alvaro Vazquez (4 goals in 10 matches)

Mumbai City FC: Igor Angulo (8 goals in 9 matches)

Clean Sheets in the current season

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (4 clean sheets in 7 matches)

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (2 cleen sheets in 9 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Gill - 22 (KBFC), Mohammad Nawaz - 18 (MCFC)

Most passes: Ahmed Jahouh - 790 (MCFC), Marko Lescovic - 452 (KBFC), Rahul Bheke - 553 (MCFC)

Most interceptions: Jeakson Singh - 30 (KBFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 23 (MCFC)

Most tackles: Adrian Luna - 48 (KBFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 70 (MCFC)

Edited by Sanjay Rajan