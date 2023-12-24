Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 63

Fresh from a crucial win against Mohun Bagan SG, Mumbai City FC are now preparing for another pivotal encounter, as they head to Kochi to face Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday.

Despite a lackluster Durand Cup campaign, the Blasters have shown consistent improvement, and are currently placed second in the table with 20 points. A victory in the upcoming match would draw them level with FC Goa at the summit.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s men have maintained an unbeaten record at home this season, turning their stadium into a formidable fortress.

While the absence of talisman Adrian Luna in this clash adds a challenge, Vukomanovic remains optimistic. He will rely on the unwavering support of the Blasters fans to propel the team to a victory before the break. Addressing the media before the game, Vukomanovic conveyed his confidence in the team.

I expect a good game against a good opponent. We like to compete and play in these kinds of games,” Vukomanovic stated in the pre-match press conference. Especially the players, they like these types of moments when we are fighting for the places at the top of the rankings. I am expecting the players to be highly motivated and show their qualities to fight for the points

Meanwhile, an opportunity beckons for Mumbai City FC to surpass their rivals in the standings. Head coach Petr Kratky secured his first win in the previous match, a contest marked by dramatic incidents resulting in seven red cards.

Consequently, the Islanders find themselves with multiple suspended players, including Greg Stewart, Vikram Pratap Singh, Rahul Bheke, and Akash Mishra. Overcoming the challenge without their key players will be tough, yet Mumbai have the quality to pose challenges for the Blasters.

Despite the suspensions, Kratky revealed his satisfaction with the progress his team has made. He also sees the silver lining in these suspensions, as this provides an opportunity for the other players to step up.

"I am very happy with what squad we have. We have a very good squad. So, the people who are coming in have another opportunity. Just looking forward to seeing them play, play more than 10-15 or maybe more. So they have the opportunity to show what they have.”

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 19

KBFC wins: 4

MCFC wins: 9

Draws: 6

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers this season

Kerala Blasters FC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (5)

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6)

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Sachin Suresh (23), Phurba Lachenpa (11)

Most shots per 90: Kwame Peprah (3.1), : Nasser El Khayati (3.2),

Most chances created: Adrian Luna (26), Greg Stewart (20)

Most clearances: Milos Drincic (27), Mehtab Singh (24)