Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

Kerala Blasters will face table-toppers Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. The match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters FC preview

Kerala Blasters FC will be expecting a tough match against Mumbai City FC. Kibu Vicuna's side, who are currently ninth on the ISL table, have won only three matches this season.

In the last match against ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters FC were leading with a two-goal margin. However, they embarassingly blew the lead and lost the game 3-2. Low on confidence, the Tuskers will hope for a better result against Mumbai City FC.

It won't be an easy task though as Mumbai City have scored the most goals in the ISL this season. Constrastingly, Blasters have the most leaky defence in the present campaign. It will be a difficult task for Vicuna's men to contain the free-flowing Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have looked a completely different side under Sergio Lobera this season. They are currently sitting atop the ISL table, three points clear of second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. The Islanders recently set a new ISL record for the longest unbeaten run. However, their 12-match undefeated streak came to an end in their last outing against NorthEast United FC.

Mumbai City FC have struggled for goals in recent games, finding the back of the net just four times in their last five games. The Islanders will look to change it when they face a struggling Kerala Blasters FC side on Wednesday.

Adam Le Fondre is MCFC's top goalscorer this season (Courtesy-ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction

The fixture should be a cracker, even for the neutral fans. Both sides will be pleased to face each other at the moment. Kerala Blasters FC couldn't hope for a better time to take on Mumbai City FC, who lost their last match against NorthEast United FC. On the other hand, the Islanders will hope to return to winning ways against a struggling team in the form of the Blasters.

Mumbai City FC missed the services of Rowllin Borges against NorthEast United FC. The midfielder will be back in action when the table-toppers lock horns with Kerala Blasters. With a strong side at his disposal, Sergio Lobera will be optimistic about bagging the three points today.

Mumbai City FC are top of the table (Courtesy-ISL)

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters seem to have found an ideal partnership in Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray upfront. They will rely on the duo to breach Mumbai's defence.

On paper, Mumbai City FC should comfortably beat the Blasters. But one thing is for sure, Vicuna's side won't go down without a tough fight.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC