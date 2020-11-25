Dream11 Tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season action continues as Kerala Blasters FC take on NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The coastal state plays host to the entire ISL across three venues (GMC Stadium, Tilak Madian and Fatorda Stadium) as it is held under the bio-bubble ecosystem due to the COVID-19 situation across the country.

Kerala Blasters FC started their ISL campaign this year with a closely-contested 1-0 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the season opener. Under their new head coach Kibu Vicuna, the Blasters enjoyed the higher share of possession but need to get more clinical in front of the goal. Despite having 12 shots through the match, they were not able to land a single one on target and failed to trouble Arindam Bhattacharya in the ATKMB goal.

Vicuna will hope his key striker Gary Hooper gets going in the ISL and opens his account with a goal against the NorthEast side. He has promising players such as Sahal Abdul Samad, Nongdamba Naorem and Jessel Carneiro in his squad who have started well but will aim to deliver the results as the ISL continues.

NorthEast United FC will be brimming with confidence after managing to win their ISL opener 1-0 against the much-fancied Mumbai City FC team. The Highlanders, managed by the young Gerard Nus, played out of their skins against the loaded Mumbai City FC attack and got their ISL campaign going with three points.

Khassa Camara was the star in the middle of the park for Nus' team as he marshalled his troops to contain the Mumbai firepower. Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scored the penalty against Mumbai City FC and will be hoping to add more to his ISL tally.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Nongdamba Naorem, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Gurjiner Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Fanai Lalrempuia

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: November 26, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy Football Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Albino Gomes, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Jessel Carneiro, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Gary Hooper

Captain: Kwesi Appiah, Vice-Captain: Gary Hooper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Jessel Carneiro, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nongdamba Naorem, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Gary Hooper

Captain: Gary Hooper, Vice-Captain: Federico Gallego