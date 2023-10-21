Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 21, 2023

The Kerala Blasters take on NorthEast United FC in the second match of Matchweek 4 of the Hero Indian Super League 2023/24 on Saturday, October 21, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The Blasters come into this match off a 2-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC in a game that had plenty of controversy towards the end, with star defender Milos Drincic sent off. With plenty of other injuries to deal with as well, the Blasters have a task on their hands in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC drew 1-1 away against Punjab FC, with Melroy Assisi's equalizer canceling out the in-form Parthib Gogoi's opener.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh.

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, Huidrom Thoi-Singh, Ibson Melo, and Manvir Singh-I.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Sachin Suresh (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Naocha Singh, Pritam Kotal, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Kwame Peprah, and Adrian Luna.

NorthEast United FC

Michu Mirshad (GK), Tondonba Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Nestor Albiach, Phalguni Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Manvir Singh.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Match details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: October 21, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

Considering the Blasters' injury concerns and suspensions from the previous match, they're likely to field a second-string defensive four and that should leave them vulnerable against an in-form Highlanders attack. While they will have the fierce backing of their home fans, it's advantage NorthEast heading into this match.

Phalguni Singh, Adrian Luna, Romain Phillippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Asheef Akhtar, and Soraisham Singh look like the must-haves for this match, with the likes of Dimitris Diamantakos, Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, and Manvir Singh good differential picks.

Captaincy-wise, Adrian Luna, Parthib Gogoi, and Dimitris Diamantakos look like the best bets.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Suresh, Asheef Akhtar, Soraisham Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Michel Zabaco, Romain Phillippoteaux, Phalguni Singh, Adrian Luna, Daisuke Sakai, Parthib Gogoi, and Nestor Albiach.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Parthib Gogoi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mirshad Michu, Asheef Akhtar, Soraisham Singh, Pritam Kotal, Romain Phillippoteaux, Phalguni Singh, Adrian Luna, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Parthib Gogoi, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Danish Farooq.

Captain: Parthib Gogoi. Vice-captain: Dimitris Diamantakos.