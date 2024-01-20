Following a disappointing defeat to Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC are gearing up for a clash with NorthEast United FC in the Kalinga Super Cup Group B on Saturday, January 20.

This match holds no significance in the standings as Jamshedpur have already secured a spot in the knockout rounds due to a superior head-to-head record against both teams. Nonetheless, it serves as an opportunity for both sides to explore their tactical approach before resuming the ISL campaign.

Despite stellar performances in the ISL season, where Kerala Blasters currently lead the standings halfway through, they have struggled to maintain their league momentum in the Super Cup.

After a convincing 3-1 win over Shillong Lajong, the Blasters, who initially took the lead against Jamshedpur, succumbed to a 3-2 defeat, sealing their fate in the competition. They will now look to bounce back and conclude the tournament on a positive note.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have blown hot and cold this season, and presently hold the last playoff position in the ISL standings. Much like the Blasters, they took the lead against Jamshedpur only to concede two late goals in their opening game.

In the subsequent clash against Shillong Lajong FC, Nestor Albiach’s brace secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory. With a full squad available for the final game, Juan Pedro Benali will hope that his team can improve defensively and display a positive approach against a strong Blasters side.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast details

The clash between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday from 7:30 PM IST.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters FC: Karanjit Singh, Prabir Das, Hormipam Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Huidrom Singh, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Azhar, Mohammed Aimen, Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

NorthEast United FC: Dipesh Chauhan; Buanthanglun Samte, Hamza Regragui, Asheer Akhtar, Dinesh Singh, Mohammed Bemammer, Phalguni Singh, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

The defensive performances of both teams have been questionable in the tournament. The Blasters are still adjusting their approach following Adrian Luna’s season-ending injury, but Dimitrios Diamantakos has taken the responsibility and scored some key goals. Ivan Vukomanovic will rely on the striker to produce again.

On the other hand, NorthEast United will look to take a front-foot approach and target the flanks with the likes of Parthib Gogoi and Nestor Albiach. While the Blasters are slight favorites to secure a victory, the Highlanders certainly have the potential and the players to spring an upset.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-2 NorthEast United FC