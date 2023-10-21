Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC preview, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Following a two-week international break, the Indian Super League returns to action, with Kerala Blasters FC all set to host NorthEast United FC on Saturday.

After a poor Durand Cup campaign that saw them eliminated from the group stages, the Blasters have managed to regroup and open their current season with two consecutive home victories.

Bolstered by their passionate fan base, the Blasters have consistently delivered strong performances, particularly at Kochi, where they secured wins against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

However, their form away from home continues to be a problem, as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC. With Ivan Vukomanovic still suspended, and several injury woes, the Blasters will certainly face some challenging times after a solid start.

Assistant manager Frank Dauwen expressed his thoughts to the media ahead of the upcoming match and believes that NorthEast United FC will provide a tough test, despite Kerala Blasters’ impressive home record.

"I saw the last three games from them, they played well. They have good wingers but they also have good foreign players in each line. They have a good striker and their midfielders are not bad. They showed that against Mumbai (City FC) by launching good attacks with good wingers," Dauwen said.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC, under the guidance of Juan Pedro Benali, have transformed into a completely different entity compared to last year. With notable additions to the squad and the outstanding form of the 20-year-old Parthib Gogoi, the Highlanders have secured four points from three games.

Benali’s men have shown a newfound defensive resilience, and have been dangerous on the counter-attacks, thanks to the pace of their forwards.

However, the Spanish coach acknowledges that the game at Kochi will be a tough test to crack, but hopes that his side can take something positive from this game.

"Whatever we saw about Kerala Blasters will be less. They are a big team and have been stable for the last three years and they play good football. You can see their last three games. They deserved more in the last game against Mumbai (City FC)," Benali stated.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News and Predicted lineup

Kerala Blasters have several injury troubles, with the likes of Jeakson Singh, Aibanbha Dohling, and Marko Leskovic ruled out of his game.

Additionally, Prabir Das and Milos Drincic have been suspended for three games. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have a fully fit squad ahead of their game against the Blasters.

Kerala Blasters FC predicted XI: Sachin Suresh (GK), Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Pritam Kotal, Naocha Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Adrian Luna, Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Miguel Zobaco, Tondonba Singh, Ali Bemmamer, Romain Philippoteaux, Phalguni Singh, Manvir Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast and Live streaming details

The clash between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1, while it will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app from 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 21.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

Kerala Blasters are undoubtedly the favorites going into this game, largely thanks to their performances in Kochi, where the opponents have struggled to create consistent chances against them.

Despite contending with a handful of injuries and suspensions, the team remains well-equipped to field a strong lineup thanks to their squad depth. However, the new-look defense could be vulnerable to NorthEast United FC’s swift counter-attacks, a part of the game that posed difficulties for the Blasters last season.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC