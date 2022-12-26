Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters FC, propelled by their roaring home support, narrowly edged past Odisha FC 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday, December 26. The win takes the Blasters to third place in the ISL 2022-23 league standings with 22 points from 11 games.

Right from the first whistle, the Juggernauts were all over the hosts with their incredible pressing play.

Ivan Vukomanovic looked stressed as his players failed to string together even a few passes. But despite all their dominance, Odisha FC failed to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes.

Coming out after the break, Kerala Blasters were rejuvenated and looked in sync. After all their proactivity in the first half, the visitors were a bit knackered and the momentum completely switched towards the Blasters every passing minute.

Finally, in the 86th minute, after a horrendous error from Amrinder Singh, the hosts pulled ahead through Sandeep Singh to eventually seal the three points.

#1 Amrinder Singh's shaky performance costs Odisha FC a couple of points

Odisha FC have spent a hefty amount to acquire the services and experience of Amrinder Singh.

So far, the Juggernauts have the second-lowest clean sheet in the league, although the veteran keeper can't be blamed much for it. But tonight, Amrinder made two howlers in the match, with one of them leading to a goal.

In the 79th minute, he rushed out to kick a long ball from the Blasters and completely missed the ball. Sahal Abdul Samad was through on goal but Narender Gahlot stepped in with a crucial clearance.

Ultimately, his erroneous attempt at punching out a cross led to Sandeep Singh's winner in the 86th minute.

#2 Odisha FC's attacking woes deepen after the loss

For Odisha FC, this is their third consecutive game without scoring. They suffered a 3-0 loss against FC Goa and were then held to a 0-0 draw by ATK Mohun Bagan. Kerala Blasters have also managed to keep a clean sheet against the Juggernauts.

Both their frontmen, Diego Mauricio and Pedro Martin, are going through a bit of a goal drought.

The Brazilian hasn't scored in four games now, while the Spaniard hasn't found the net in five. With the business end of the season arriving, this could be a massive headache for head coach Josep Gombau.

#3 Kerala Blasters FC can suffer, yet win

Tonight, the Blasters weren't even close to their expected levels, at least if the entirety of the game is considered.

They were all over the place in the entirety of the first half and for almost half of the second 45 minutes too. But Ivan Vukomanovic is nurturing a pragmatic side here.

Adrian Luna and Co. can digest stretches of suffering only to flick the switch at their own convenience. Sensing fatigue among the Odisha FC players, Kerala Blasters players upped the ante in the final quarter of the game to bag the three points.

Last season's runners-up have shown that they don't always need to be the dominant side to win matches.

Poll : 0 votes