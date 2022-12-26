Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of ISL 2022-23 match

In a mid-table clash, Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will welcome Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday, December 26.

Both the Blasters and the Juggernauts have had a start-stop season so far, but have managed to hold on to the last two spots in the knockout race, respectively. Ivan Vukomanovic's men have registered four victories in their previous five games. Meanwhile, Odisha FC have won two of their last four contests.

After going on a five-game winning run, the Yellow Army were held to a draw by a resilient Chennaiyin FC in their last outing. Although KBFC scored early through Sahal Abdul Samad, Vincy Barretto restored parity for their Southern rivals.

Odisha FC are heading into the game without a victory in their previous two games, having suffered a loss against FC Goa and being held to a draw by ATK Mohun Bagan.

Both sides, hence, will be hoping to return to winning ways.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

The Blasters and the Juggernauts have locked horns on 19 previous occasions in the ISL, with both sides having won six affairs each. Seven games between the two sides have ended in a draw.

Earlier in the season, when the two teams collided, Odisha FC emerged victorious in a dramatic fixture. The Juggernauts have never beaten the Blasters in their own backyard.

Matches played: 19

KBFC wins: 6

OFC wins: 6

Draws: 7

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Top goal scorers in the previous Indian Super League season

KBFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Alvaro Vasquez (8), Sahal Abdul Samad (6), Adrian Luna (6).

OFC: Jonathas (8), Javi Hernandez (6).

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (7).

OFC: Arshdeep Singh (2), Kamaljit Singh (1).

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: More stats and numbers you need to know

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (KBFC - 47), Kamaljit Singh (OFC - 34)

Most passes: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 945), Victor Mongil (OFC - 593)

Most tackles: Lalthathanga Khawlhring (KBFC - 98), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC - 20)

Most touches: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 1326), Victor Mongil (OFC - 924).

