Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: KBFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 26, 2022

Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC in the final game of Matchweek 12 of the Hero Indian Super League on Monday (December 26) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

This is well and truly a battle of equals, with the two teams on the same number of points, wins and losses. However, the Blasters are fifth, one position higher than Odisha, on goal difference.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of draws. The Blasters were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Chennaiyin FC, while Odisha played out a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, Victor Mongil

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, MS Sreekuttan

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

Date: December 26, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This could be a fairly close game, with both teams pretty close in most departments. While home support could make a difference for the Blasters, this game could be an unpredictable one.

Sahal Abdul Samad, the returning Nandhakumar Sekar, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Adrian Luna, Sahil Panwar and Dimitris Diamantakos are the six players I feel are must-haves for this games. It's a toss-up between Ogbeche and Jerry from Odisha FC. As for the captaincy options, Dimitris Diamantakos and Adrian Luna would be my first-choice picks, with Nandhakumar Sekar as the alternative.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Ruivah Hormipam, Sahil Panwar, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nandhakumar Sekar, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Saul Crespo, Adrian Luna, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Dimitris Diamantakos

Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos Vice-captain: Nandhakumar Sekar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Sahil Panwar, Narender Gahlot, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nandhakumar Sekar, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Dimitris Diamantakos

Captain: Adrian Luna Vice-captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga

