Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: KBFC vs OFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 27, 2023

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) lock horns with Odisha FC (OFC) in the third match of Matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Friday, October 27, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Both teams have made decent starts to the season but will want to kick on further with a win in this match. Both are winless in their last two matches in the league, with the Blasters coming off a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC, while Odisha FC last played out a 3-2 loss to FC Goa close to three weeks ago.

However, Odisha FC are in red-hot form after beating Maziya 6-1 in the AFC Cup group stage, with Mourtada Fall scoring twice, following up his brace against FC Goa. They'll want to translate this form in the ISL and get a move on in their campaign.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Deven Sawhney, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Cy Goddard.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Sachin Suresh (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Naocha Singh, Pritam Kotal, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Kwame Peprah, and Adrian Luna.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Roy Krishna, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Roy Krishna.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Match details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

Date: October 27, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

This game could go either way. The Blasters did well despite having some key defensive personnel out against the Highlanders, but against an on-fire Odisha FC attacking unit, it'll be interesting to see how they fare. Their set-piece threat is also something that needs to be monitored.

Mourtada Fall, Pritam Kotal, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Adrian Luna, and Danish Farooq are must-haves for this match. Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq, Ahmed Jahouh, and Jerry are also the top captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Suresh, Pritam Kotal, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Adrian Luna, Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Danish Farooq, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Adrian Luna, Kwame Peprah, Danish Farooq, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Danish Farooq. Vice-captain: Ahmed Jahouh.