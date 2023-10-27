Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC preview, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

After a resounding 6-1 victory in the AFC Cup, Odisha FC are all set to travel to Kochi to face Kerala Blasters FC on Friday, October 27.

While Odisha are riding high on their recent performance, Kerala Blasters are on the back of a defeat and a draw. They suffered a 2-1 loss to Mumbai City FC and followed it up with a disappointing 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC at home.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi has seen massive crowds for the first three games, and the Blasters have relied on that support to churn out results. However, following a solid start, they seemed to have hit a roadblock.

Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic is set to return to the touchline after serving a 10-game suspension, providing a huge boost to the team.

Speaking to the press before the game, Vukomanovic expressed his delight at being back. He also emphasized the team’s need to display their best form against Odisha FC.

"I am feeling nice, and excited to be here, everything is alright," Vukomanovic stated. "Everyone is excited to come here at the stadium and as a coach, it is a pleasure to be back. Every game for us is difficult and hard. Since we arrived here a couple of years ago, there has not been a single game where we have not had to fight for every single point."

On the other hand, Odisha FC have also had a solid start to their campaign, but are currently seventh in the table. However, they’ve only played three games, securing a win, a draw, and a loss in those matches.

Their recent dominating 6-1 victory over Maziya S&RC in the AFC Cup will have undoubtedly boosted their confidence and provided the momentum.

Sergio Lobera, the team’s coach, anticipates a challenging period ahead with five games scheduled in just 15 days. Despite the difficulty, he expressed his satisfaction with the performances of his players.

"As we move forward, we will be facing a series of challenging competitions, with five games scheduled within a span of 15 days, including frequent travels," Lobera told reporters on the eve of the match.

"Undoubtedly, this will not be an easy task. However, I am immensely proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by my players," he added.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Team News

Kerala Blasters are grappling with numerous injury concerns as key players, including Jeakson Singh, Aibanbha Dohling, and Marko Leskovic, have been sidelined. In addition to these absences, Prabir Das and Milos Drincic are suspended.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have a fully fit squad ahead of their game against the Blasters.

Kerala Blasters FC predicted XI: Sachin Suresh (GK), Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Pritam Kotal, Naocha Singh, Danish Farooq, Vibin Mohanan, Adrian Luna, Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, and Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Odisha FC predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Diego Mauricio.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast and Live streaming details

The clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1. It will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app from 8:00 PM on Friday, October 27.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Despite having strong squads at their disposal, both these teams haven’t been at their very best at the start of the season. Odisha FC have faced challenges due to their participation in continental competitions, while Kerala Blasters have struggled with injury woes.

Consequently, this upcoming match holds significant importance, especially for Kerala Blasters, who will be keen to avoid further setbacks on their home turf. On the other hand, Odisha FC, fueled by their recent 6-1 victory, will look to silence the home crowd.

The Blasters will need to be a lot more clinical in the final third to get a positive result, all the while remaining resolute against Odisha FC’s set-piece proficiency. The Juggernauts, on the other hand, will hope to win the midfield battle after an intense game in mid-week.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1-1 Odisha FC