Current Indian Super League (ISL) leaders Kerala Blasters FC are gearing up to lock horns with I-League outfit Shillong Lajong FC in the third Kalinga Super Cup 2024 clash.

Despite a lackluster performance in the Durand Cup, the Blasters have bounced back impressively, maintaining a strong run of form despite struggling with numerous injuries throughout the season.

With 26 points under their belt, they currently hold a two-point lead over FC Goa. In this competition, however, Ivan Vukomanovic will be without Rahul KP and Pritam Kotal, while their talisman, Adrian Luna, is also sidelined due to injury.

Nonetheless, the return of Jeakson Singh serves as a significant boost for the Blasters, as they will aim to extend their impressive streak.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong FC, having secured promotion to the I-League last season, have also kicked off the season on a positive note.

Currently occupying the fifth spot in the I-League table, they are just a point behind second-placed Real Kashmir FC. Notably, this encounter marks the first-ever meeting between these two teams, and it holds particular significance for Lajong, as it offers them valuable experience against a top ISL team.

Ahead of the game, Shillong Lajong head coach Bobby Nongrum expressed confidence in his team’s abilities, highlighting their impressive start to the season.

"We’ll have the best possible playing XI and they will be ready to give their best against ISL leaders," said Nongrum in the pre-match press conference.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC: Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters vs Shillong Lajong FC, Group B, Kalinga Super Cup

Venue: Kalinga Stadium (Pitch 1), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Timings: Wednesday, January 10, 2:00 PM IST.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC: Telecast Details

The clash between Kerala Blasters and Shillong Lajong FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Wednesday from 2:00 PM IST.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC: Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh, Prabir Das, Marko Leskovic, Milos Drincic, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Azhar, Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Shillong Lajong FC: Neithovilie Chalieu (GK), Allen Lyngdoh, Daniel Goncalves, Kynsai Khongsit, Ronney Kharbudon, Hardy Nongbri, Renan Paulino, Wadajied Kynsai, Kynsai Lhuid, Pursunep, Abdou Karim Samb.