Kerala Blasters likely to part ways with Eelco Schattorie: Report

Eelco Schattorie

ISL side Kerala Blasters are set to appoint Karolis Skinkys as their new sporting director, in a move which could see the end of head coach Eelco Schattorie's tenure with the side, Goal India reported this morning.

The Dutchman, who was appointed at the start of the season, to turn around the side's ISL fortunes didn't manage to do so, as the Blasters finished 7th in the ISL in a third straight disappointing campaign for their hugely expectant fanbase.

The report said Skinkys, who was formerly the director at Lithuanian club FK Suduva, will be the lead decision-maker in all sporting matters. Apart from signing players, that also includes the fate of the head coach and other staff at the club.

Schattorie, who was appointed by Kerala after he oversaw a stunning 2018-19 season for NorthEast United, was not quite able to replicate similar fortunes for the Blasters. The Dutchman saw his squad ravaged by injuries, with four foreign signings, in Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Sergio Cidoncha and Jairo Rodrigues missing large chunks of the season.

The report also says that the Dutchman has also approached other ISL clubs, given the lack of clarity with the Kochi-based club, after he travelled to Serbia to make presentations to the club hierarchy.

With several other ISL clubs looking for a new manager, most notably 2019-20 league winners FC Goa, and Schattorie's track record, especially with NorthEast United, it will not be a surprise if the Dutchman is in high demand come the start of the new season.