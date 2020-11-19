The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to kick off its seventh season as Kerala Blasters FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Friday. The entire season of the ISL will be held in the bio-bubble ecosystem in Goa this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Kerala Blasters come into this season after a major revamp of their squad. Under new head coach Kibu Vicuna, the Blasters have managed to assemble a squad comprising talented Indian players and experienced foreign contingent. Promising youngsters like Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Nongdamba Naorem will be backed by the new manager to do well this season. The Blasters enjoy a huge fan following and will hope to finally delivery a title for them after having failed to do so in six previous seasons.

ATK Mohun Bagan will play for the first time in the ISL as a merged entity between defending ISL champions ATK and defending I-League champions Mohun Bagan. ATKMB boast of one of the strongest squads on paper with the likes of experienced campaigners like Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Roy Krishna, David Williams. Pronay Halder and Prabir Das among others.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Nongdamba Naorem, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad; Gary Hooper

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal; Pronay Haldar, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Prabir Das; Roy Krishna, David Williams

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: 20th November, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Football Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nongdamba Naorem, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Gary Hooper, Roy Krishna

Captain: Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain: Gary Hooper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Albino Gomes, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Jessel Carneiro, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, David Williams, Gary Hooper, Roy Krishna

Captain: Gary Hooper, Vice-Captain: Edu Garcia