Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Yet another thrilling Southern derby might be on the cards when Kerala Blasters take on Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, February 7.

The Blasters are in supreme control of the playoff spot despite a recent dip in form, losing three out of their last four games. However, they need to be wary of Marina Machans, who are desperate to finish in the top six following a sequence of unfavorable results lately.

Thomas Brdaric's side must step up their game and get results during the business end of the season to finish in a playoff spot. All eyes will be on Dimitrios Diamantakos, who has found his shooting boots. He will be an important asset to Ivan Vukamanovic's side on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are more likely to start their star attacking midfielder Nasser El-Khayati, who bagged a goal in his first start following an injury layoff.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

It takes something to separate both sides as they have played out eight draws in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL). Chennaiyin FC hold a narrow edge with six victories over Kerala Blasters' five wins.

Total games: 19

Kerala Blasters wins: 5

Draws: 8

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Goalscorers this season

Kerala Blasters: Dimitrios Diamantakos (9); Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (4); Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad (3); Apostolos Giannou (2); Marko Leskovic, Rahul KP, Sandeep Singh, Harmanjot Khabra (1).

Chennaiyin FC: Nasser El Khayati, Petar Sliskovic (8); Vincy Barretto (3); Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali, Kwame Karikari, Prasanth K, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Vafa Hakhamaneshi (1).

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Most clean sheets this season

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill ( 4 clean sheets in 14 games)

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra (1 clean sheet in 6 games)

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: More stats and numbers ahead of the 2022-23 ISL clash

Most touches: Adrian Luna (1087 touches in 16 games)

Most passes: Julius Duker (646 passes in 16 games)

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Gill (27 saves in 14 games)

Most tackles: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (29 tackles in 14 games)

