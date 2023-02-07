Kerala Blasters will look to boost their playoff hopes in the Indian Super League when they host Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday, February 7.

The Southern derby is certainly one of the feistiest fixtures on the calendar and both sets of fans will hope that their team can get one over their rivals. The Blasters have been impeccable at home, winning their last five games and scoring 12 goals in the process.

However, their form has taken a tumble in recent weeks. Three defeats on the road against Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and East Bengal mean they are still very much in the playoff dogfight. With 28 points, they are third in the table, with only four points separating them and seventh-placed Odisha FC.

Ivan Vukomanovic has tinkered with his team recently and with the pressure mounting on the Blasters, he will hope that his side can secure a victory to potentially seal the playoff berth.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are still hanging in terms of their playoff chances, but anything other than a victory could arguably end their hopes. They are currently placed eighth with 18 points to their name. Thomas Brdaric’s side have shown plenty of promise but individual mistakes at the back have cost them several valuable points.

Last time out, Marina Machans were undone by poor officiating as the referee failed to award a penalty despite Nasser El Khayati appearing to be fouled in the penalty area.

While the 2-2 draw with Odisha FC hurt their playoff chances, they will remain in the race if they can beat the Blasters.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

The Blasters have had some issues, with Vukomanovic stating that Apostolos Giannou has struggled with a fever. While the Australian could feature against Chennaiyin FC, the game might come too soon for goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.

After being sidelined for four games, influential defender Marko Leskovic has been training with the squad and could also make a return to the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar is back for Chennaiyin FC after serving a suspension and could slot into the right-back ahead of Edwin Vanspaul. Nasser El Khayati, who started his first game after a lengthy layoff against Odisha FC, should keep his place as well. There are no injury worries for Marina Machans.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

Kerala Blasters: Karanjit Singh; Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Nishu Kumar; Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna; Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Apostolos Giannou; Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra; Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan; Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker; Ninthoi Meetei, Nasser El Khayati, Vincy Barretto; Petar Sliskovic.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

The southern derby has been a classic fixture in the past and with the stakes at an all-time high, this game could prove to be another tight battle. However, the Blasters have been in breathtaking form at home while their rivals have struggled to grind out results. Ivan Vukomanovic’s side have the upper hand heading into the clash with Chennaiyin FC.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-1 Chennaiyin FC.

Poll : 0 votes