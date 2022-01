Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 9th, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC are set to lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the 55th match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Kerala Blasters FC have punched above their weight as they have performed pretty well so far this season. After suffering a disappointing defeat in their opening game, the Blasters scripted a remarkable comeback to stay undefeated in eight consecutive games.

They now stand sixth in the points table, having collected 14 points in nine matches. The Blasters came away with a 2-2 draw in their previous game against FC Goa courtesy of goals from Jeakson Singh and Adrian Luna.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC also bounced back after suffering a defeat in their opening game of the season. They too are unbeaten in their last eight outings and hold second spot in the points table, having won four of their nine matches.

Hyderabad will be happy to have secured one point from their previous outing against ATK Mohun Bagan, where they drew 2-2 thanks to a goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche and an equalizer from Javier Siverio in the 91st minute.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Karanjit singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh, Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Alvaro Vazquez

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date and Time: Sunday, January 9, 2022 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Joao Victor, Edu Garcia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jorge Pereyra, Alvaro Vazquez

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-captain: Alvaro Vazquez

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabhsukhan Gill, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Sahil Tavora, Adrian Luna, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio, Rohit Danu, Joel Chianese

Captain: Javier Siverio. Vice-captain: Adrian Luna.

