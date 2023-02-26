Kerala Blasters are all set to host Hyderabad FC in the 2022-23 Indian Super League campaign's final league game. The Manjappada will witness their team at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi for one last time and will hope the Blasters can secure three points.

After ATK Mohun Bagan’s victory over East Bengal in the Kolkata derby, Kerala Blasters will finish 5th in the standings and, as a result, face Bengaluru FC away from home in the decisive playoff game.

Their form on the travels certainly won’t please Ivan Vukomanovic as they have lost their last five games with an aggregate score of 11-2. However, with their supporters behind them, the Tuskers will believe that they can defeat Hyderabad FC.

Meanwhile, the Nizmas comfortably qualified for the semi-finals after enduring an eight-game unbeaten run from December to the end of January. Nonetheless, their recent form has taken a tumble. They have only won once in their last four outings as teams appear to have figured out Manolo Marquez’s plans.

Although the game might as well be considered a dead rubber, the onus will be on both sides to gather some positive momentum before they arrive at the knockout rounds. In the reverse fixture, the Blasters secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of a first-half goal from Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Team news

For Kerala Blasters, Rahul KP is suspended after picking up a red card against ATK Mohun Bagan. Defender Marko Leskovic, who has unquestionably been a huge miss, but could start his first game since January after he featured as a substitute against the Mariners.

Meanwhile, Laxmikant Kattimani is out for the season for Hyderabad FC. While there are no additional injuries, Marquez will look to rotate his side in the hope of finding the right combination.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineup

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill; Nishu Kumar, Hormipam Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro; Danish Farooq, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Bryce Miranda; Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera; Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu; Javier Siverio.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

Both sides have faltered in recent weeks, but given Kerala Blasters’ home record, they are marginal favorites. However, Marquez will hope that his team can rise to the occasion and gain confidence. The game will swing both ways, and might eventually end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 1-1 Hyderabad FC.

