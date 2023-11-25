Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, team news, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

After a brief hiatus during the international window, the Indian Super League (ISL) action is back as Kerala Blasters FC welcome struggling Hyderabad FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi in the second match of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Yellow Army have started off their campaign on a bright note and are sitting pretty in the second spot on the table. With four wins and a draw and loss each from six games, they have 13 points on the board. Table-toppers FC Goa, who still have a game in hand, edge them out on goal difference.

A win in this match can temporarily take them to the top of the table, and unsurprisingly, that's what Ivan Vukomanovic's men will be after.

However, the KBFC head coach was quick to point out that Hyderabad are no pushovers despite their underwhelming start to the season.

“They have been one of our most difficult opponents in the previous two years. Games against Hyderabad FC have always been the toughest. They are a very good team, with very good individuals; they were also our opponents two years ago in the finals. Seeing our rankings doesn’t matter right now, in this league anything is possible, anyone can beat anybody,” Vukomanovic underlined at the press conference.

The Nizams are winless in their last five away games and are still seeking their first victory of this campaign. They have played out 1-1 draws in each of their last three games. However, the break will have allowed them to regroup and the hope would be to bring their campaign back on track.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Match details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Timings: 8.00 pm IST on Saturday, November 25.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

KBFC: Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Ruivah Hormipam, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Daisuke Sakai, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Adrián Luna, Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos.

HFC: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Joao Victor, Petteri Pennane, Mohammad Yasir, Felipe Amorim, Joseph Knowles, Aaren D’Silva.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

Although Vukomanovic rightfully highlighted in the pre-match press conference, the capability of any side coming away with the result on any given day, the contrasting record of the two teams indicates only one possible result on Saturday night. Kerala are perfectly poised to extend their win tally.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 3-1 Hyderabad FC