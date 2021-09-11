Kerala Blasters vs Indian Navy preview, prediction, line-ups and more | Durand Cup 2021

Kerala Blasters will make their Durand Cup debut on Saturday as they host the Indian Navy in a Group C encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The ISL side has sent their full strength side under the tutelage of Ivan Vukomanovic.

The Men in Yellow finished tenth in the 2020-21 ISL and will be hopeful of turning the fortunes of the club under a new manager. The Blasters played a couple of games against Kerala United before arriving in Kolkata for the Durand Cup.

The Blasters boast an impressive roster of Indian talent in Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP and Harmanjot Khabra among others.

The Indian Navy came back from behind to beat Delhi FC in their first group game. Sreyas and D Singh scored for the Sailorsmen to script a memorable 2-1 victory for the Indian Armed forces.

The Navy also have few Indian stalwarts like Britto PM and Pintu Mahata in the squad. It is also important to note that the military side are the defending champions of the Kerala Premier League.

A win for the Indian Navy would secure the side's advancement to the quarter-finals while Kerala Blasters are only getting started for their Durand Cup debut.

Kerala Blasters vs Indian Navy Durand Cup Predicted Line-ups

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes (GK), Abdul Hakku, Enes Sipovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seiyasen Singh, Sreekuttan, Vincy Baretto

Indian Navy: Dalraj Singh, Britto PM, Pintu Mahata, Navin Gurung, Harikrishna Au, Jijo F, Shreyas VG, Nihal Sudeesh, Bhaskar Roy, Pradeesh SC

Indian Navy defeated Delhi FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup.

Kerala Blasters vs Indian Navy Durand Cup Where to watch

The game will be streamed from 02:55 PM onwards on September 12th via AddaTimes. The service is a paid subscription. You can also follow the LIVE coverage at Sportskeeda.

Kerala Blasters vs Indian Navy Durand Cup Prediction

While the Indian Navy are on a fine run of form in the Durand Cup, Kerala Blasters will go into the game as firm favorites. The ISL side possess a much better individually talented side and are expected to do fairly well as a unit. The Blasters might prevail with a slender victory over a highly tricky Indian Navy side.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-1 Indian Navy

