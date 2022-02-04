Kerala Blasters vs Northeast United Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 4th, 2022

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Northeast United FC in the 81st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Kerala Blasters' return to the ground after a near three-week gap wasn't ideal. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bengaluru FC which ended their ten-game unbeaten run.

The defeat also saw the Blasters slip down to third spot with 20 points in 12 games, including five wins, two losses and five draws.

Meanwhile, Northeast United are currently on an eight-game winless streak that includes five losses. In their previous game, they failed to put up a show, going down 5-0 against table-toppers Hyderabad FC.

The Highlanders now find themselves at the bottom of the table tied on 10 points with SC East Bengal.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Northeast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Joe Zoherliana, Patrick Flottmann, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Gani Nigam, Sehnaj Singh, Marco Sahanek, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Marcelinho

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Northeast United FC, Match 81

Date and time: Friday, February 4, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa, India.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Northeast United FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Patrick Flottmann, Harmanjot Khabra, Mashoor Shereef, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Marco Sahanek, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Captain: Alvaro Vazquez | Vice-captain: Adrian Luna

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Subhasish Roy, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Imran Khan, Jeakson Singh, Deshorn Brown, Chencho Gyeltshen, Marcelinho

Captain: Marcelinho | Vice-captain: Deshorn Brown.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar