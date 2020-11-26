The second game of Matchday 2 of the ISL 2020-21 will see Kerala Blasters squaring off against NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

The Blasters lost their opening game when they met ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener. ATKMB's striker Roy Krishna netted in a goal at the 67th minute to guide his side home with full three points. Though KBFC had 68% possession, they failed to score goals and ended up on the losing side.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC started their campaign with a bang. They defeated Mumbai City FC who were down to 10 men after Ahmed Jahouh was sent off at the 43rd minute. The only goal of the match came during the 49th minute when Kwesi Appiah netted in a goal and became the first player to score a goal through a penalty in ISL 2020/21.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the seventh fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Dylan Fox

Dylan Fox (in red) in action for NEUFC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

NorthEast United FC's central defender Dylan Fox is a must-pick in your Dream11 team. The Irish defender was a key player for the club when they defeated Mumbai City FC by a goal.

Fox didn't let any ball get past him during the ISL fixture. His experience of playing in Australia and New Zealand's top-flight leagues came in handy for NEUFC in their opening ISL encounter.

The club will rely on his experience throughout the season and Fox will surely be keen to see his manager happy with his performances.

#2 Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah (left) celebrates after converting a penalty (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

NorthEast United FC striker Kwesi Appiah found the net on his ISL debut. His only strike helped his side get past Mumbai City with a 1-0 victory. The Ghanaian will be keen to continue his sterling form in the Indian top-tier league this season.

Appiah had good records with his previous teams as well and thus should have a place in your Dream11 team for KBFC vs NEUFC ISL match. You can even select him as your captain or vice-captain for today's game.

#1 Gary Hooper

Gary Hooper training with KBFC. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@KeralaBlasters)

Gary Hooper had a decent stint with New Zealand club Wellington Phoenix last season, where he found the net a total of eight times in 21 games. Hooper, however, failed to impress the fans during the Blasters' opening game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The versatile player will be hoping to get back his form and net in at least a single goal when Kerala Blasters meet NorthEast United FC in the seventh match of ISL 2020/21. Thus he can be an ideal choice for the captain or vice-captain's role for your KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team.