Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Player ratings for the Highlanders | ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 in their 15th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kochi today (January 29). It was NorthEast United FC's 16th game of the season.

Both sides have had contrasting seasons, the Tuskers are in the top six of the table and are favorites to qualify for the playoffs. The Highlanders, on the other hand, have created a record for having the worst start to an ISL season.

Kerala Blasters began the game fifth in the points table and lost their previous match 3-1 against FC Goa.

NorthEast United FC started the game as the bottom-placed side in the league table and lost their previous game 4-0 against league leaders Mumbai City FC.

The match started with the hosts attacking right from kickoff. Dimantakos wriggled his way past the Highlanders' defenders and hit a low shot which was saved by Arindam Bhattacharja at the second attempt in the second minute.

Tuskers kept attacking and managed to keep the visitors under pressure. Arindam made some good saves and NorthEast United FC defended with everything they had.

Beitia and Mbombo missed two chances for the Highlanders, while Adrian Luna, Jeakson and Dimantakos were guilty of squandering numerous chances for Kerala Blasters.

Dimitri Diamantakos gave Kerala Blasters the lead in the 42nd minute when he headed home a perfect Bryce Miranda cross.

It was double trouble for NorthEast United FC as Diamantakos scored again in the 44th minute as he finished off an Adrian Luna pass, keeping a calm, cool head.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

The second half had more of the same as the first half with the hosts attacking and the visitors working hard to keep the scoreline respectable.

Parthib Gogoi played a brilliant cross to Romain Philippoteaux, who made a complete mess of the chance from a handshaking distance in the 78th minute. It was NorthEast United FC's best chance of the game.

Kerala Blasters failed to add to the score further and the game ended with the scoreboard reading 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

With a win today, Kerala Blasters moved to third in the points table.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC

Arindam was the best player for NorthEast United (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Arindam Bhattacharja (6.5): Arindam made a few good saves in the first half to deny Kerala Blasters the lead. He couldn't do much during the goals his side conceded. He made a great fingertip save in the dying moments of the game to keep the scoreline at 2-0.

Alex Saji (5): Saji had a tough time dealing with Bryce and was beaten on almost every occasion. He was also booked early on during the game. He was poor today.

Gourav Bora (4.5): Gourav had a torrid time in the first half and was substituted at the start of the second half. He was often seen chasing shadows during his time on the pitch.

Aaron Evans (5.5): Aaron had a tough time dealing with Diamantakos and was booked early on in the first half. He was poor in defense.

Gurjinder Kumar (5): Gurjinder was poor today. Rahul KP drew him into making a lot of fouls. He was booked in the first half.

Emil Benny (5.5): Emil made a few runs into the Kerala Blasters box but was poor in the final third. He was also occupied with helping out his side in defense.

Joseba Beitia (6): Beitia started the game well and made some good passes in midfield, but as the match progressed he started fading away from the game and was seen less and less. Overall, it was not an ideal debut for Beitia in ISL.

Pragyan Gogoi (5): Pragyan Gogoi didn't have a good game. He was overrun in midfield and was poor in retaining possession. He was substituted in the second half.

Romain Philippoteaux (5.5): Romain was poor today and failed to live up to expectations. He missed the best chance for NorthEast United FC today.

Jithin MS (5): Jithin was hardly seen during the game and couldn't do much in the game today. He failed to create any good chances for his side.

Kule Mbombo (5): Mbombo was quiet today and lacked support up front. He did get one good chance in the first half but failed to convert. Overall, he failed to make his presence felt during the game.

Substitutes

Mashoor Shereef (5.5): Mashoor replaced Bora at the start of the second half. He did better than Bora and managed to keep the opposition at bay.

Imran Khan (N/A): Imran replaced Mbombo in the 87th minute and couldn't impact the game much. He didn't play long enough to be given a rating.

Mohammed Irshad (5.5): Irshad replaced Pragyan in the 63rd minute. He was better than Pragyan during his time on the pitch.

Rochharzela (N/A): Rochharzela replaced Romain in the 87th minute and didn't play for enough minutes to be given a rating.

Parthib Gogoi (5.5): Parthib replaced Jithin in the 70th minute. He played a brilliant pass to Romain which the french player missed. He was better than Jitin today.

