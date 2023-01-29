Kerala Blasters will look to return to winning ways in the Indian Super League (ISL) when they host NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, January 29.

After an eight-game unbeaten streak, the Blasters have suffered two consecutive defeats. They were emphatically defeated by Mumbai City FC, which was followed by another poor performance against FC Goa, resulting in a 3-1 loss.

As a result, Ivan Vukomanovic’s side are fifth in the standings with 24 points to their name. However, a win against the bottom-placed side could take them to fourth, above FC Goa.

Kerala Blasters have certainly missed Marko Leskovic's presence at the back. But the influential defender appears to have returned to training, which will boost his team’s hopes of further cementing their playoff berth. With the backing of Manjappada, the Blasters have an admirable home record, having won five out of their seven games.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United’s struggles continue as they are at rock bottom of the table with just four points under their belt. Mumbai City FC thumped them 4-0 in their previous encounter, but head coach Vincenzo Annese will hope his side to bounce back from the result.

New signings Alex Saji, Hira Mondal, and Kule Mbombo have improved the squad. However, the match against Kerala Blasters, especially at Kochi, will prove to be a difficult task for the Highlanders. Their playoff hopes are all but dusted, so the team certainly has the opportunity to express themselves without pressure.

Kerala Blasters secured a comfortable 3-0 victory when the two sides last met. A second-half goal from Dimitrios Diamantakos was followed by a brace from Sahal Abdul Samad to seal an impressive win.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 29, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be telecast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on 29 January 2022.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United: Live streaming details

The game between the Blasters and the Highlanders will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

