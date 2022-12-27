Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Player ratings for the Kalinga Warriors | ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC lost 1-0 to Kerala Blasters in their eleventh game of the ISL 2022-23 season on 26 December at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Both sides have had similar starts to the season and are in the running for the top six spots.

Kerala Blasters came into the game placed fifth in the points table, having drawn their previous game 1-1 against Chennaiyin FC.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, were sixth in the table before the game began. Their previous game was a 0-0 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The match started on a bright note for the visitors as they hit the crossbar in the third minute via a Raynier Fernandes shot from outside the box.

Odisha created more chances but failed to capitalize on their advantage. The team worked hard to win a lot of second balls and managed to keep Kerala Blasters on the back-foot. The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

Kerala Blasters had a much better start to the second half and had more of a say in the proceedings. They took ten shots in the second half, as compared to one in the first 45. Odisha FC also had their share of chances but were again wasteful.

Odisha FC's defensive lapses increased as the game continued and they were finally punished by the Tuskers in the 86th minute. Sandeep headed the ball into an open net after Amrinder committed a blunder as he tried to punch the ball away but failed to make contact.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-0. Kerala Blasters came back strong in the second half to secure a well-fought victory.

The Tuskers moved to third place in the points table with the win. Here's a look at the player ratings for the away side.

Victor Rodriguez didn't have a good game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (4): Amrinder didn't have much to do for most of the game, but he made two big mistakes in the last 20 minutes. In the 79th minute, his botched clearance almost presented Kerala with a golden chance, but Narender Gahlot's intervention saved his blushes.

Amrinder made another error in the 86th minute and this time Kerala Blasters made sure they punished him. It was his mistake that cost Odisha FC the game.

Narender Gahlot (5.5): Gahlot had a good first half and didn't have many issues dealing with the Blasters' attacks. However, Sahal Abdul Samad troubled him in the second half.

Osama Malik (6.5): Malik made some crucial clearances during the game. His interventions ensured Kerala didn't win by a bigger margin.

Carlos Delgado (6): Delgado made some important interceptions and blocks, and he also played a part in leading the side from the back.

Sahil Panwar (5.5): Panwar had a good game in the first half and played some good crosses into the box. However, he failed to do his job defensively in the second half.

Raynier Fernandes (5.5): Raynier was the first player to come close to scoring as his shot hit the crossbar in the third minute. He was good in the first half, but his performance dropped off in the second.

Thoiba Singh (6): Thoiba was strong in the middle of the park and made some crucial interceptions. He also won a lot of second balls for the Kalinga Warriors.

Victor Rodriguez (6): Victor had a good chance in the latter stages of the first half but his shot went straight to Prabhsukhan Gill, the Kerala Blasters goalkeeper.

Issac Vanmalsawma (5.5): Vanmalsawma made some good runs in the first half but wasn't effective in the final third. He was substituted in the second half.

Nandhakumar Sekar (5.5): Sekar tried hard during the game but was unable to get his name on the scoresheet. He was ineffective in the second half and could have done better defensively.

Pedro Marin had a poor game against Kerala (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Pedro Martin (5): Pedro Martin had a poor game; he was involved in just one of Odisha FC's attacks and didn't take manage any shots on goal. His poor performance was one of the reasons Odisha failed to secure a point from the game.

Substitutes

Diego Mauricio (5): He came into the game in the 68th minute. He didn't have much of an impact as Kerala Blasters were the dominant side during that spell.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (4.5): He replaced Issac in the 58th minute. Jerry failed to weave his magic as he couldn't get on the ball enough. He managed to play just one cross into the box for Odisha FC.

Denechandra Meitei (N/A): He came on late in place of Sahil and didn't play enough to be given a rating.

