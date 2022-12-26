Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news, and more ahead of the 2022/23 ISL clash 

Kerala Blasters will take on Odisha FC in what might promise to be a Boxing Day classic at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday, December 26.

Both the hosts and visitors have been flying this season, with Ivan's side registering four victories in their previous five games. Odisha FC, on the other hand, have won two of their last four contests.

The Manjappada's five-game unbeaten streak came to an end when they drew with their arch-rivals Chennaiyin FC in their previous game. Although they were not convincing throughout the game, the Kerala-based outfit managed to bag a point. Their forward line and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi have been scoring goals for fun this campaign.

The Juggernauts have recently slipped up after drawing their previous clash with ATK Mohun Bagan and losing to FC Goa the game before. Although they are heading into the game without a victory in their previous two games, their menacing forward line could cause trouble for their opponents.

The likes of Nandhakumar Sekar, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Jerry, and Isaac have frequently found the back of the net.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Team news

Ivan Vukomanovic will have a fully fit squad. Josep Gombau will be without long-term absentees Soosairaj Michael and Shubham Sarangi. Midfielder Saul Crespo is expected to miss out as well.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Predicted 11

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill; Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar; Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad; Dimitrios Diamantakos, Adrian Luna.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Narender Gahlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The match between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The game will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Prediction

This game will be filled with goals as both sides are clinical in front of goal.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-2 Odisha FC

