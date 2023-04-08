Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | Hero Super Cup 2023

The stage is set for the Hero Super Cup as Kerala Blasters are set to square off against RoundGlass Punjab in the Group A fixture at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday, April 8.

The Blasters are on the back of a controversial defeat against Bengaluru FC in the ISL playoff tie. Nonetheless, the incident following Sunil Chhetri’s extra-time goal remains fresh in the memories of the fans.

Chhetri’s quickly taken free-kick found the net and the Blasters players surrounded the referee in protest of his decision to award the goal. Things escalated when head coach Ivan Vukomanovic walked inside the pitch and led his players into the dressing room in dissent.

The Serbian tactician was handed a 10-match suspension, so assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed will take charge of the team. A promising ISL season certainly ended poorly and the Tuskers will look to pick themselves up in the upcoming Hero Super Cup.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC were crowned I-League champions for the 2022-23 season. They won 16 games and lost only twice in what was a season to remember as they were promoted to the ISL.

The Super Cup provides an opportunity to test themselves against the big boys and head coach Staikos Vergetis will look forward to the challenge in front of him. Additionally, they are on the back of seven consecutive wins, scoring 21 and conceding just two in those games.

Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Team News

Kerala Blasters will be without playmaker Adrian Luna, who flew home due to personal reasons. Skipper Jessel Carneiro has also been ruled out of the tournament. Apart from the duo, all the players are available for the Super Cup.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC top scorer Luka Majcen and playmaker Juan Mera made the squad, and manager Vergetis is expected to name a strong starting lineup.

Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Predicted starting lineup

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill; Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Vibin Mohanan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, and Dimitrios Diamantakos.

RoundGlass Punjab FC: Kiran Kumar Limbu; Hmingthanmawia, Mohamed Salah, Suresh Meitei; Ajay Chhetri, Freddy Lallawmawma, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Brandon Vanlalremdika; Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Juan Carlos Nellar

Kerala Blasters vs RoundGlass Punjab FC: Prediction

Kerala Blasters will arrive as favorites, especially with several supporters expected to travel to get behind their team. However, the Warriors are in excellent form and could provide a tough test for their opponents.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-1 RoundGlass Punjab FC

