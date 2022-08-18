Durand Cup 2022: NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC - 3 player battles to watch out for in the Imphal derby

Group C of the 2022 Durand Cup is set to kick off in the most exciting of fashions with the Imphal Derby between NEROCA FC and TRAU FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Thursday, August 18. There's no better way to mark the prestigious Durand Cup's first-ever match on Manipur soil than a contest between the state's two biggest clubs.

A capacity crowd and breathtaking atmosphere awaits us in what will be the first derby in Imphal since February 2020, when NEROCA routed TRAU 5-0. Both I-League derbies in the last two seasons have been held in Kolkata behind closed doors. Spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in 2021, while NEROCA ran out 2-0 winners in March earlier this year.

This will be NEROCA's first Durand Cup appearance since 2016 when they became the first club from the north-east to reach the tournament's final. The Orange Brigade suffered a heartbreaking loss on penalties to Army Green after a goalless 120 minutes.

TRAU participated in the 129th edition of the Durand Cup in 2019, but bowed out in the group stages after defeats to the Indian Air Force and Gokulam Kerala.

Apart from the battle between NEROCA and TRAU supporters in the stands, let's take a look at three key battles on the pitch that can decide which way the much-anticipated Durand Cup Imphal derby goes:

#3 Sardor Jakhonov (NFC) vs Gerard Williams (TRAU)

Sardor Jakhonov is NEROCA's latest recruit in attacking midfield after impressing at fellow I-League side Rajasthan United last season. The Uzbek midfielder scored three goals, including one against NEROCA, and provided an assist in his first season in India.

Neroca FC @NerocaFC Announcement



We are glad to announce that Uzbek attacking midfielder Sardor Jakhonov has joined us



After an excellent season with Rajasthan United, he is ready to repeat his magical spell with us! 🟠



#OrangeBrigade #IndianFootball #ILeague #NewSigning #donedeal

Jakhonov's ability to dominate the middle third and swiftly relay the ball forward can cause plenty of trouble. TRAU will bank on Gerard Williams, their defensive general, to deal with that threat. The Saint Kitts and Nevis international is back for his third season with TRAU, where he's a huge fan favorite.

Williams should also be wary of Jakhonov's eye for goals from a distance and not allow the NEROCA midfielder time and space on the ball in their Durand Cup clash.

#2 David Simbo (NFC) vs Komron Tursunov (TRAU)

Tajik forward Komron Tursunov will hope to mark his return to TRAU with goals in the Durand Cup, but standing in his way will be NEROCA's solid centre-back David Simbo.

A former I-League winner with Mohun Bagan, Tursunov scored six times for TRAU in the 2020-21 season and helped the Red Pythons to an outstanding third-place finish. The forward had another fine season for the Churchill Brothers last time out with six goals, prompting TRAU to re-sign him for 2022-23.

Tursunov might have a speed advantage over Simbo, but the defender's physicality will make him stand out in the NEROCA defense. The 190 cm tall Sierra Leone international was on the books of champions Gokulam Kerala last season but didn't make any official appearances for the Malabarians.

#1 Naorem Tondomba Singh (NFC) vs Nana Poku (TRAU)

Defensive midfielder Tondomba Singh returns to home club NEROCA after three seasons away. The midfielder has joined on a season-long loan from ISL side Mumbai City FC and was handed the captain's armband by head coach Khogen Singh.

Hoping to cause the young skipper a headache will be TRAU's Ghanaian striker Nana Poku, who is set to make his debut in India. The 29-year-old is known for his top-notch finishing, as made evident by his 36 goals in the Egyptian Premier League for Misr Lel-Makassa and El Shorta.

It will be interesting to see how the Tondomba-Simbo partnership of NEROCA fares against TRAU's attacking duo of Tursunov and Poku.

