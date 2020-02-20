Khelo India University Games 2020: Football Schedule for Day 1 (21st February)

The football event will commence before the inauguration of Khelo India University Games

After the success of the Khelo India School Games and Khelo India Youth Games, the Government of India has launched the Khelo India University Games where the different universities of the nation will compete against each other across several sports.

One of the major events which will be on showcase on the first day of Khelo India University Games 2020 is the football event. This tournament will last from 21st February to 1st March and the men's and the women's teams of all the top class universities will be in action. The tourney will have a league stage from where eight teams will make it to the quarter-finals and then a knockout phase will decide the gold medalists.

Here's a look at the matches that will happen before the official inauguration of Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Football Schedule, 21st February

Punjab University vs Adamas University, 9:00 AM

The first football match of Khelo India University Games will feature a battle between the Chandigarh-based Punjab University and the team from Adamas University which has its base in Kolkata.

The Punjabi players are known for their aggressive approach, however, they will find it tough to keep Adamas University down because Kolkata has a very strong background in the sport.

Punjabi University vs Kannur University, 12:00 PM

Another university from the northern part of the country will be in action on 21st February as the Punjabi University, having its base in Patiala, will lock horns with Kannur University from Kerala in a north vs south battle.

Expect this match to be a clash between equals.

Guru Nanak Dev University vs Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, 3:00 PM

In what will be the first derby of the Khelo India University Games, two universities from Punjab, namely Guru Nanak Dev University and Sant Baba Bhag Singh University will collide in the final match of the day. The latter is India's first rural university hence, it will be intriguing to see how their team plays.