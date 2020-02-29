Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule for Day 10 (1st March)

The finals of the women's tournament will happen on 1st March

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India University Games football tournament will culminate along with the entire competition on Sunday, 1st March. The women's division will be on showcase on the final day as the top four teams will get their respective ranks.

Earlier, there was a qualifying first round where all the top tier university level football teams gave their best but only the best four teams could progress to the next round. The semifinals stage concluded on Friday and, after a day's break, the teams will now fight for the medals.

The winners of the two semifinals will clash against each other in the grand finale of the tournament while the two losers will play for the bronze medal in the 3rd place playoff match. Unfortunately, the loser of the latter match will return home without a medal despite making it to the top 4.

Speaking of the grand finale, the university level teams will be under a lot of pressure because this is now the new grand stage for the university level athletes to showcase their talent. The team which shows no signs of pressure and plays its natural game will clinch the gold medal. Besides, the losing team will also take a lot of experience from this tournament.

Since this event featured a lot of young players, the team management of several women's teams would closely monitor this match because they can unearth new talent. On that note, now let us have a look at the complete schedule of the final day of Khelo India University Games 2020 football tournament i.e. the list of matches that will happen on the football field this Sunday.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Football Schedule, 1st March

9:00 AM - Women Bronze Medal Match

1:00 PM - Women Final