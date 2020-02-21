Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule for Day 2 (22nd February)

Football event

The football action in the Khelo India University Games 2020 will continue on 22nd February as three more exciting encounters will entertain the fans in Odisha. The games will officially mark their beginning on that day as there will be a new wave of excitement on the football grounds.

Day 1 of the football event featured three matches from the men's category but on the second day, the women's tournament will commence. All eyes will be on the Goa University team as the state has a great footballing background, hence, the players from Goa University will start as the favourites to win this entire event.

Here's a look at the matches that will happen on the day of the official inauguration of Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Football Schedule, 22nd February

Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar vs LNIPE Gwalior, 9:00 AM

The opening match of the women's tournament will pit Guru Nanak Dev University from Amritsar against LNIPE from Gwalior. The two teams will hope to get off to a winning start as momentum will be very important in Khelo India University Games 2020 Football tournament.

Annamalai University Tamil Nadu vs MDU Rohtak, 12:00 PM

In a clash between two universities from opposite parts of the country, Rohtak's MDU team will go head to head with the team of Annamalai University in the second game of the day. This match will start at 12:00 PM in the Football Stadium of Campus 13.

Goa University Goa vs Punjab University Chandigarh, 3:00 PM

The final match of the day will feature a battle between the Goa University and Punjab University. Both the universities will look to bring their A-game to the table because this is the first edition of the Khelo India University Games and a solid performance in this tournament can take the players to the next level.