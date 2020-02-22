Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule for Day 3 (23rd February)

Which university will reign supreme on the third day of football?

After the women's division showcased its talent in the Khelo India University Games 2020 football tournament, the action will shift to the men's section once again as three high-class matches will take place in Odisha.

This platform is perfect for the upcoming football stars to display their skills and gain the attention of the clubs as well as the national team selectors. The Khelo India University Games aims at producing new superstars in the nation hence, all the six universities in action will look to bring their 'A' game to the table.

Here's a look at the full schedule of day 3 of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 football tournament.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Football Schedule, 23rd February

Adamas University Kolkata vs KIIT University, 9:00 AM

The opening encounter of the day will feature a battle between Kolkata's Adamas University and the KIIT University. The state of West Bengal is known for his extravagant football culture hence, Adamas University will be the favorites to win this match.

Kannur University Kerala vs Calcutta University Kolkata, 12:00 PM

The universities hailing from two states which have great fan following for the sport will collide against each other in a mouth-watering clash at 12:00 PM. Kannur University from Kerala will go head to head with Calcutta University as both the educational institutions will look to establish their supremacy in the sport.

Sant Baba Bhag Singh University vs Kerala University, 3:00 PM

The ultimate fixture of the third day of football tournament will see Sant Baba Bhag Singh University locking horns with the Kerala University. In this North vs South battle, the Indian fans would be interested to see which region of the country has the best university team when it comes to the sport of football.

