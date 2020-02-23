Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule for Day 4 (24th February)

The women will be in action once again

After an action-packed day dominated by men's football, the focus will shift to the women's category of the Khelo India University Games 2020 football tournament. The upcoming female footballing stars of the country will look to bring their 'A' game to the table and the fourth day of the tournament will feature three matches once again.

The fans in Odisha will have their eyes on the battle between MDU from Rohtak and the University of Calicut in a match that promises to be closely contested.

Punjab University will also feature on the fourth day of the tournament. On that note, let's take a look at the complete schedule of the second day of the women's football tournament in Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Football Schedule, 24th February

9:00 AM - LNIPE Gwalior vs Madurai Kamaraj University (Women)

The first match of the day will feature the teams from LNIPE Gwalior and Madurai Kamaraj University. The university from the southern part of the country will look to impress in its first match of the tournament.

12:00 PM - MDU, Rohtak vs University of Calicut (Women)

As mentioned before, all eyes will be on University of Calicut, who will be playing their first match. The MDU University team opened their campaign earlier and will be looking to add a win to their kitty this time around. Expect this match to entertain the fans.

3:00 PM - Punjab University, Chandigarh vs KIIT University (Women)

Chandigarh's Punjab University will lock horns with KIIT University in the final match of the day. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.