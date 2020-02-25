Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule for Day 6 (26th February)

It is the last day of the group stage in the women's division

The final phase of the Khelo India University Games 2020 women's football tournament will take place on the 26th of February as all the top universities of the country will try to secure their qualification in the next round of the tourney. Thus far, the competition has been incredible as all the football players have given their best on the field.

The first round of the men's football tournament culminated on 25th February and soon, the fans will know about the semi-final lineup of the women's division as well. The Goa University team will be the centre of attention on the final day of the group matches as the state has a strong footballing culture.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of the matches that will happen on day 6 of the Khelo India University Games 2020 football tournament.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Football Schedule, 26th February

9:00 AM - Madurai Kamaraj University vs Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar (Women)

In a battle between north and south, the Guru Nanak Dev University from Amritsar will take on the Madurai Kamaraj University in the opening encounter of day 6. This match should entertain the fans as it will have a flavour of inter-regional rivalry.

12:00 PM - University of Calicut vs Annamalai University Tamil Nadu (Women)

Another university from Tamil Nadu will be in action in the women's football tournament as the Annamalai University will go head to head with the University of Calicut. Unlike the first match, the team from Tamil Nadu will meet its neighbours as Kerala's University of Calicut will look to outplay their rivals in this match.

3:00 PM - KIIT University vs Goa University (Women)

The final match of the group round pits Goa University against KIIT University. It will be interesting to see which university ends the group stage on a winning note.