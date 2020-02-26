Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule for Day 7 (27th February)

The semifinal stage of the men's football tournament will get underway on Thursday

The first edition of the Khelo India University Games football tournament will enter its semifinal stage on 27th February as the top four teams from the men's division will compete against each other for the Gold. So far, the men's tournament has entertained the fans in Odisha with some top quality football.

The football tourney of the Khelo India University Games 2020 has been the perfect platform for the upcoming footballing stars of the country because this is the biggest university-level competition of the nation. With this being the first season of the Khelo India University Games, a lot of football clubs will keep a close eye on the matches and a few players may even earn contracts very soon.

Along with the men's tournament, the women's competition is also underway, however, the semifinal matches of that tournament will take place on the 28th of February. The organizers had planned a unique format for both the events which perfectly tested the skills of India's elite university football teams.

So far, the tourney was played daily in three sessions but going forward the local fans in Odisha will only get to witness 2 matches per day. The semifinals of the men's division will be followed by the Bronze medal and Gold medal matches on Saturday. No team would wish to return home empty-handed after reaching the semifinals yet unfortunately, there will be one university which would go home without a medal.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of Khelo India University Games 2020 men's football tournament semifinals which will happen on Thursday.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Football Schedule, 27th February

9:00 AM - Men Semifinal 1

1:00 PM - Men Semifinal 2