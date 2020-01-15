Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football results roundup (15th January)

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Football event - Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The fourth day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 football tournament culminated on 15th January as teams from Odisha, Kerala, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Mizoram were in action under different categories.

The fans had their eyes on the encounter between the U-21 girls teams of Delhi and Punjab. Delhi had been in the news for fielding only nine players on Monday however, they bounced back in style today as they overcame a challenge from Punjab. So, without further ado, let us have a look at all the results of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 football event.

15th January - Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Football Results

U-17 Boys

There were two matches from group B which took place in the U-17 boys' section. In the opening encounter of the day, Odisha locked horns with Kerala at LNIP Sonapur. Odisha won the match quite comfortably with the scoreline of 3-0 as Somanath Mohanty (45+1'), Purusottam Kerketta (48') and substitute Bijay Marendi (59') scored the goals for them.

The other match of the day featured a clash between Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The Punjabi players showed intent right from the opening whistle as captain Seilethang Lotjem netted a goal in the first minute. Harmanpreet Singh (8',13' and 44') completed a hat-trick in the first half as Punjab absolutely decimated their rivals.

Shubham Patel scored a goal for Madhya Pradesh in the 31st minute but goals from Ngamminlun Khongsai and Abisheek Ratu ensured that Punjab win the match 6-1.

U-17 Girls

The U-17 girls match between Jharkhand and Mizoram also proved to be a lopsided battle as goals from Neelam Tirkey (13'), Shivani Toppo (25'), Saraswati Kumari (43') and Anita Kumari (75',84') gave Jharkhand a 5-0 win.

U-21 Girls

Two group B matches of U-21 girls football tourney happened at the Nehru Stadium in Assam. In the first match, Delhi came back from behind to beat Punjab 2-1. Parul Negi stole the show from Delhi as she netted both the goals.

The other game ended in a stalemate as Bannya Kabiraj from Odisha scored the first goal but the home side's substitute player, Rangina Basumatary leveled the scores before the final whistle.

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Assamese cyclist Gongutri Bordoloi returns from road accident to strike gold