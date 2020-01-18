Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football results roundup (18th January)

The football tournament at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 capped off its first week today as the teams from all over the nation collided under different categories. Three stadiums namely LNIP Sonapur, Nehru Stadium and Sarusajai Sports Complex hosted the matches on 18th January.

The fans had their eyes on the match between Manipur and West Bengal as two teams from the eastern part of the country faced off in the girls' U-21 category. Without further ado, let us have a look at the results of all the matches that happened in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 on 18th January.

U-17 Girls

There were no matches in the U-17 boy's tournament today but there were a couple of matches in the U-17 girl's tourney. In the first match of the day, Haryana clashed with Gujarat. Mamta and Rajni Bala gave a 2-0 lead to Haryana in the first 60 minutes. Gujarat tried to come back into the game with Shubangi Singh's goal, however, the game ended 2-1 in the favour of Haryana.

In the second match of the day, Odisha locked horns with Tripura. This match too ended with a 2-1 scoreline as Tripura lost the match despite scoring the first goal.

U-21 Boys

The four teams of Group B were in action in the U-21 boy's tournament. The morning session's game pit Delhi and Goa against each other. The strikers of both the teams failed to score even a single goal as the match ended in a goalless draw.

Later in the day, hosts Assam thrashed Karnataka 5-1 riding on Ruhit Hemrom and Dipu Mirdha's twin goals.

U-21 Girls

West Bengal won the battle between the east Indian teams as they overcame a challenge from Manipur. Titli Sarkar shone the brightest for West Bengal as the upcoming football star scored a hat-trick in the game.

Tamil Nadu and Haryana were scheduled to face each other in the final match of the day. Mona and Renu continued their fine form for Haryana as they inspired their team to a close 3-2 win.