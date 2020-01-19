Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football results roundup (19th January)

Football event - Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The semifinals of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 football tournament got underway in Guwahati on 19th January. The boys of the U-17 category faced off in the semifinal round with an aim of securing at least a silver medal for their state.

The first semifinal match of the U-17 boys featured a clash between Assam and Odisha while the second semifinal pit Mizoram and Punjab against each other. Since the top four teams were in action, there was some top quality football action in Khelo India Youth Games 2020 and here are all the results of the day.

Semifinal 1 : Assam vs Odisha

Hosts Assam battled against Odisha in the first semifinal match. This match was hosted by LNIP Sonapur in the morning session. The match witnessed a lot of drama as two goals were scored in the injury time of the second half.

Assam opened their account first courtesy Timothy Narzari's goal in the 9th minute. However, Odisha leveled the score in the 17th minute as Manorajan Soren scored in the 17th minute. The scoreline stayed 1-1 till the 90th minute.

In the injury time, Nicodim Narzary of Assam turned the game with his two match-winning goals. He destroyed the opposition defence by netting two goals in two minutes and won the game for Assam.

Semifinal 2 : Punjab vs Mizoram

The second semifinal was a close affair as well. Only a solitary goal was scored in the match and Mizoram's C Lalmuanpia won the match for his team with that winner. He scored that goal in the 29th minute of the match as Punjab suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Mizoram will now battle Assam in the final for the gold medal on 21st January. It will be interesting to see which team wins the gold.