Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football results roundup (20th January)

Punjab U-21 side celebrating their win over Goa

Post the culmination of the U-17 boys football semifinals that took place yesterday, the semifinals of the remaining categories of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 football tournament were contested in Guwahati today. The home side's domination in every category was on display as Assam featured in all the categories from the football event.

The U-17 boys from Assam made the final of the tournament last evening but could the other teams from the state repeat the same performance?

Let us find out in our result roundup from 20th January.

U-17 Girls

The first semifinal of the U-17 girls section pit Assam against Odisha. The hosts were expected to come out on top in this contest, however, Puja Saikia's own goal in the 7th minute allowed Odisha to gain the momentum early.

Sumitra Hembram and Krishna Barick added two more goals to Odisha's tally as they took a 3-0 lead. Assam tried to bounce back with Apurna Narzary's goal in the 22nd minute, however, they lost the match 3-1.

In the second semifinal, Rajni Bala's twin goals ensured that Anita Kumari's goal went in vain as Haryana overcame a challenge from Jharkhand and clinched a 2-1 victory.

U-21 Boys

Punjab sealed a spot in the summit clash of the U-21 category with a resounding 3-1 win over Goa in the first semifinal. Kishori emerged as the match-winner for Punjab as he scored two goals. Harmanjit Singh scored the third goal for Punjab while the sole goal from Goa was scored by Joston Cardoz.

The youngsters from Punjab will face hosts Assam in the final, with the hosts having crushed Maharashtra 3-0 in the other semifinal. Dipu Mirdha scored two goals for Assam while the third goal was scored by Uday Sankar Bora.

U-21 Girls

The most thrilling semifinal match of the day was the one between the teams from Haryana and Assam in the U-21 girls category. The girls of the home state let the fans down as they lost the penalty shootout against Haryana after both the teams failed to open their account in the regulation time.

Haryana will battle with Tamil Nadu in the U-21 girls final after the latter defeated Odisha in the second semifinal by a 2-1 margin to book their place in the gold medal match.