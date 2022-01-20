Guide to opposition - Iran women's football team | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

The Iran women's football team will make their debut in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 after a brilliant qualification campaign.
The Central Asians are grouped with PR China, India and Chinese Taipei in Group A and will play all their games in the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Let us have a brief look at the Iran women's football team and their chances in the continental finals.
Iran women's football team in a glance
FIFA Ranking - 70
AFC Ranking - 14
Nickname - Team Melli Baanovaan (The Ladies National Team)
Most recent game - Jordan 0-0 Iran (Iran win on penalties)
Head Coach - Maryan Irandoost
Captain - Behnaz Taherkhani
Iran women's football team - Recent form before the AFC Women's Asian Cup
Iran's 5-0 win over Bangladesh in qualification ended their five-game winless run, which included defeats to Chinese Taipei, Belarus and Uzbekistan. Team Melli Baanovaan are currently on a good run of form and are on a two-game unbeaten streak.
Iran women's football team - Road to qualification to the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022
Iran were grouped with Bangladesh and Jordan in Group G of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. Maryam Irandoost's side beat Bangladesh with a resounding 5-0 scoreline with goals from Melika Motavelli, Golnoosh Khosravi, Hajar Dabbaghi and Behnaz Taherkhani (2).
The second game ended in a goalless draw and had to be decided with a penalty shoot-out since Jordan also beat Bangladesh 5-0. The Iranians eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties to finish top of Group G and qualify for the tournament finals in India.
Iran women's football team - Players to watch out for in AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022
#3 Sara Zohrabi (Sepahan Isfahan)
Sara Zohrabi plays in the central midfield for the Iran women's football team. She likes to play with the ball at her feet and is often spotted in attacking areas as a second striker. She has scored six goals in 25 appearances for her national team.
#2 Behnaz Taherkhani (Bam Khatoon FC)
The captain plays as a center-back for the national team. She invokes a towering presence amongst the opposition and can score a few goals as well. In fact, she was the team's highest goal-scorer in the qualification campaign.
#1 Zahra Ghanbari (Bam Khatoon FC)
Zahra Ghanbari is in electric form at the moment. She has scored 13 goals in 17 national team appearances and is the most lethal name in the inexperienced Iran national team.
Iran women's football team - Fixtures in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022
Iran vs India - 07.30 PM IST, 20 January 2022 - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Iran vs PR China - 03.30 PM IST, 23 January 2022 - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Iran vs Chinese Taipei - 07.30 PM IST, 26 January 2022 - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Iran women's football team - Predicted finish in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Iran might be the debutants in the tournament but they do carry on a good run of form before the tournament finals. They are grouped with the likes of India and Chinese Taipei in Group A and can very much finish at least third in the group and sneak into the knock-outs.