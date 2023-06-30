Kuwait vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship match – July 1st, 2023

In an exhilarating Semifinal clash of the SAFF Championship, Kuwait is set to battle Bangladesh on July 1st at The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship has reached its thrilling semifinal stage. Kuwait, bestowed with the status of a guest nation emerged as leaders in Group A, finishing level on seven points with the host nation, India, who secured second place.

Making their maiden appearance in the SAFF Championship, Kuwait have already established themselves as a formidable force. They kicked off their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Nepal, followed by a dominant 4-0 triumph against Pakistan. They then showcased their mettle by securing a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the tournament favorites, the host team, India.

On the other hand, Bangladesh faced an initial setback with a 2-0 defeat against Lebanon in their opening Group B fixture. However, they swiftly bounced back with a resounding 3-1 triumph over the Maldives, followed by a convincing 3-1 win against Bhutan to secure their spot in the semifinals.

Both teams will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory and a coveted spot in the tournament's grand finale.

Match Details

Match: Kuwait vs Bangladesh, Semifinal 1

Date & Time: Saturday, July 1, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India

Kuwait vs Bangladesh Squads

Kuwait Squad

Bader Al-Saanoun(GK), Mahdi Dashti, Khaled Ebrahim, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hussain Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Sultan Al-Enezi, Eid Al Rasheedi, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, Salman Al-Awadhi, Fawaz Ayedh, Shabaib Al Khaldi, Hamad Al-Qallaf, Hamad Al Harbi, Redha Hani, Sulaiman Abdulghafoor(GK), Mohammad Daham, Abdullah Al Fahad, Abdulrahman Marzouq(GK), Athbi Saleh, Fahad Al-Hajeri, Ali-Abdel Al-Rasoul, Abdullah Ghanim, Faisal Zayed, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Ahmad Zanki, Bader Tareq-Ali.

Bangladesh Squad

Anisur Rahman Zico(GK), Tariq Kazi, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Mojibur Rahman Jony, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuiyan, Sumon Reza, Rimon Hossain, Rakib Hossain, Saad Uddin, Mohammed Matin Miah, Mehedi Hasan Royal, Hemanta Biswas, Aminul Sajib, Rahmat Mia, Eleta Kingsley, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Yeasin Arafat, Emon Mahmud, Sahidul Alam(GK), Mohammed Faisal, Mitul Marma(GK), Mohamed Islam, Alomgir Molla, Mehedi Hasan Srabon(GK), Hasan Murad, Moammad Ibrahim, Masuk Mia Zoni, Mehedi Hassan Tapu, Rabiul Hasan, Mohammad Ridoy.

Kuwait vs Bangladesh predicted starting XIs

Kuwait: Bader Al-Saanoun, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Khaled Ebrahim, Hasan Al Enezi, Hussain Ali Muhaisen, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, Sultan Al-Enezi, Eid Al Rasheedi, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Mobarak Al-Faneeni, Shabaid Al-Khaldi.

Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman, Tariq Kazi, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Isa Faysal, Mohammad Ridoy, Jamal Bhuyan, Sohel Rana II, Sohel Rana, Shekh Morsalin, Rakib Hossain.

Kuwait vs Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anisur Rahman, Topu Barman, Hasan Al Enezi, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Khaled Ebrahim, Jamal Bhuyan, Mobarak Al-Faneeni, Sultan Al-Enezi, Rakib Hossain, Shekh Morsalin, Shabaid Al-Khaldi.

Captain: Mobarak Al-Faneeni | Vice-Captain: Rakib Hossain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bader Al-Saanoun, Tariq Kazi, Hasan Al Enezi, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Khaled Ebrahim, Eid Al Rasheedi, Mobarak Al-Faneeni, Jamal Bhuyan, Rakib Hossain, Shekh Morsalin, Mohammad Ridoy.

Captain: Eid Al Rasheedi | Vice-Captain: Mohammad Ridoy

